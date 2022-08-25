Entertainment

The reason John Boyega doesn’t want to return to Star Wars

At the age of 30, the British John Boyega He has proven himself to be a versatile and talented actor. A few days before the premiere of “Breaking”his new movie, the actor referred to “Star Wars”a franchise in which he began his path to stardom and in which he last participated in 2019.

“Right now I’m comfortable outside. I’m fine outside. I think Finn is at a point where you can enjoy him in other things, games, animation. But I feel like ‘Episode VII’ to ‘Episode IX’ was enough for me. To be fair, with the allies that I’ve found between Joel Taylor and Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris, Viola Davis, all those people that I’ve worked with… Versatility is my path,” he said. Boyega.

