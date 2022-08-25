The reason John Boyega doesn’t want to return to Star Wars

At the age of 30, the British John Boyega He has proven himself to be a versatile and talented actor. A few days before the premiere of “Breaking”his new movie, the actor referred to “Star Wars”a franchise in which he began his path to stardom and in which he last participated in 2019.

“Right now I’m comfortable outside. I’m fine outside. I think Finn is at a point where you can enjoy him in other things, games, animation. But I feel like ‘Episode VII’ to ‘Episode IX’ was enough for me. To be fair, with the allies that I’ve found between Joel Taylor and Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris, Viola Davis, all those people that I’ve worked with… Versatility is my path,” he said. Boyega.

John Boyega does not want to return to “Star Wars” to be able to look for new roles in independent productions

During his tenure with the franchise, Boyega He was the victim of racist insults and harassment on social networks, which made him rethink having participated in the last three films of the saga.

In addition to “Star Wars”, John wants nothing to do with Marvel, from where they have contacted him to participate in a role in the future. “I’m not going to join the MCU. That’s not in my vision right now. I want to do nuanced stuff. I want to donate my services to independent original movies that come up with fresh new ideas, because I know it’s very hard to top Iron Man in that universe,” he said.

The actor is very interested in the role of James Bond for which he is just the right age

The role he is interested in is that of james-bond that, after the new conditions for the actor who interprets it, takes the lead.

“The latest rumour, and in a way some of it is very true, is that they are basically looking for a younger Bond. Someone probably in their 30s. At the end of the day, they want someone to be Bond in the next three movies… For the franchise, they want someone to pull it off the same way Daniel Craig did. The other thing they say is that they have to be over 5’7″, revealed producer Ross King.

