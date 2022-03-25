The reason Megan Fox drank her fiancé’s blood

It has become news. After more than 1 year of relationship, the sexy actress Megan fox, from 35 yearsannounced that she had become engaged to her boyfriend, the musician Machine Gun Kelly. The couple shared everything on their Instagram accounts and the most unusual thing was the moment when the actress said yes to the request and drank the blood of her fiancé.

through a video, Megan fox recounted details of his commitment to his promised. It was in July 2020 that they sat under the same tree and asked for the magic to come to them: “We had no idea of ​​the pain that we would face together in such a short time and in this frantic way. We did not know all the work and sacrifice that was going to take place.” require our relationship, albeit intoxicated love and karma”.

