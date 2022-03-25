The reason Megan Fox drank her fiancé’s blood

It has become news. After more than 1 year of relationship, the sexy actress Megan fox, from 35 yearsannounced that she had become engaged to her boyfriend, the musician Machine Gun Kelly. The couple shared everything on their Instagram accounts and the most unusual thing was the moment when the actress said yes to the request and drank the blood of her fiancé.

through a video, Megan fox recounted details of his commitment to his promised. It was in July 2020 that they sat under the same tree and asked for the magic to come to them: “We had no idea of ​​the pain that we would face together in such a short time and in this frantic way. We did not know all the work and sacrifice that was going to take place.” require our relationship, albeit intoxicated love and karma”.

Along the same lines, he continued: “Anyway, a year and a half later, after going through hell together, after laughing so hard, in a way I never would have imagined, he asked me to marry him.” So it was that the young actress and model decided to say yes.

Why Megan Fox drank her fiancé’s blood

As he explained, Megan fox He believes in all his previous lives and in all the ones that are yet to come. So it was that she said yes and they both decided drink each other’s blood. While, for his part, the musician Machine Gun Kelly He also shared his.

He did it through a photo with the engagement ring that he gave to his girlfriend. He himself has a diamond and an emerald: “Yes, in this life and in all. Under these branches we fell in love and here I brought him back to ask him to marry me” he wrote in the post.

Similarly, he clarified: “I know the tradition is one ring, but I designed this with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (his birthstone) and the diamond (mine) set in two magnetic bands of thorns that come together, like two halves of a soul, forming that dark heart that is our love”.

The reason they both drank her blood is because they are convinced that they are meant for each other.. Something from a previous life brought them together and they assume that it will be forever. However, the commitment went beyond words and when he wrote: “And then we drank each other’s blood” it has attracted a lot of attention from netizens. There are those who do not believe and commented that the actress did not mean to take the blood of her fiancé literally, but that it was a metaphor.

Do you think they really did?