The reason revealed, here’s why Messi would not have appreciated Mbappé’s extension

At PSG, Kylian Mbappé’s contract extension is not just good news. If the leaders and the supporters are delighted with it, this would not be the case with Lionel Messi.

By extending his contract at PSG until June 2025, Mbappé certainly had assurances and guarantees from his management. Surely he will be the player who will embody the club. And will be the number one leader in attack.

According to the revelations of the Spanish media AS this Wednesday, PSG had, in the meantime, abandoned the Mbappé track. Since the player had desires to leave for Real Madrid. And Lionel Messi would have been approached by his leaders to become the cornerstone of the project. A role that the Pulga played perfectly at FC Barcelona. A few days ago, things changed. All powers would now be in the hands of the former AS Monaco player after signing a new lease.

Apparently, the Parisian leaders played a double game. Just a few days ago, El Chiringuito TV revealed that Lionel Messi didn’t appreciate the fact that Nasser Al Khelaifi declared Kylian Mbappé to be the best player in the world.

