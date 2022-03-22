The reason Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato are no longer friends

pop star, Demi lovatospoke a few years ago about his past friendships forged on the Disney Channel and revealed that he doesn’t keep in touch with other former child stars, such as the Jonas Brothers and Selena Gomez.

“When you grow up with someone, you will always have love for them”, said Demi lovato about his old friendship with Selena Gomez.

lovato She is grateful for her time at Disney, but says that all the friendships she made during that period of her life, she hasn’t followed into adulthood.

The “I Love Me” singer opened up about how her friendships with her fellow Disney Channel members, including the Jonas Brothers, Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus, have changed over the years.

In particular, Demi lovato had had a relationship for years with Selena Gomez, but no longer keeps in touch with her former best friend. It was even rumored that, after her comeback performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards, they had a fight due to Selena Gomez’s Instagram post applauding her return to the stage because they had lost touch over the years.

“When you grow up with someone, you’re always going to feel love for that person. But I’m not friends with her, so [la publicación de Instagram] it felt…”, began by saying Demi lovato before pausing. “I will always have love for her, and I wish you all nothing but the best.”

The reason for the fight between Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez

According to Us Weekly, “Demi has no issues with Selena and there is no animosity between them.” Apparently, “They are not friends at the moment.”

Supposedly, their fight had to do with the personal struggles that both have faced in recent years. A source close to the two assured that “Demi felt that Selena wasn’t always there for her and that the friendship wasn’t reciprocal.”

However, another source says that the girls “they haven’t been close friends since they were teenagers”. That said, apparently they are “Nice to look at, but haven’t been around for many, many years.”

Demi Lovato has a good memory

Demi lovato She also shared that they are no longer in contact with the Jonas Brothers, but are still close with Miley Cyrus.

“I talked to Miley [Cyrus]. She’s amazing, and I love her to death and always will, always will.” the singer confessed. “But I think she’s the only one from that time that I still keep in touch with.”

Although some friendships have faded, Demi lovato she still fondly remembers how the beginning of her career at Disney got her to where she is now.

“I am grateful for the opportunities I had. Do I wish I had more downtime? Yes”, he reflected. “I think when you’re a teenager and you get your big break, you’ll do anything to make it happen.”

Do you think they will be friends again?