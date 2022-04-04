Entertainment

The reason Selena Gomez didn’t go to the Grammys

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

United States.- Last Sunday, April 03, the Grammy awardsmoment in which the artists of the moment, and important legends, gathered at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for a ceremony without comparison.

Despite the fact that the list of attendees this year had a large number of relevant figures, one of those who was missing and that everyone even realized was talking about it all night, was the American singer Selena Gómez.

The interpreter ofDance with Medid not attend the Grammy Awards despite having his first nominationwhich has unleashed all kinds of theories, but the main one is that it was because her ex-boyfriend would be present with his wife.

allegedly Selena would have avoided running into her ex Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey during the Grammy awards, where both were nominated, while he appeared in multiple categories, she was only in one; both lost despite the great success of their respective albums.

And after the reason why Selena Gómez would have avoided going to the important ceremony was speculated, a debate broke out on social networks, a space in which it was said that overcoming has not knocked on the singer’s door yet.

But these are rumors and theories that have flooded the Internet in recent hours, since none of the artists involved has spoken about it. It should be noted that the singers ended their relationship years ago, however, it is clear that songs of heartbreak are still dedicated.

Read more: Mia Rubín conquers the Monterrey Arena and these dresses made her shine as the new Goddess of Cumbia

Graduated from the degree in Communication Sciences from the Autonomous University of the West, Culiacán unit, generation 2015-2019. I joined EL DEBATE companies as an intern in the printed newspaper area in the entertainment section, where I had the opportunity to cover events and interview different local figures. At the end of my training period, I managed to get a job in the same company, starting in the web area, where, for two years, I have worked as a reporter in different journalistic genres, covering news content, conducting interviews with new talents and nationally recognized figures keeping our readers up to date on the entertainment medium. In the same way, I have been focused on tourism and travel news sharing the best destinations to visit both in Mexico and around the world.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Juan Osorio turns on the alarms with a photo from the hospital

3 mins ago

“Who are we to condemn?”

5 mins ago

These are the winners of the Grammy Awards

14 mins ago

Firms in Bizkaia and Sara Carbonero: This Biscayan creates the ‘boho’ dresses and blouses that Sara Carbonero would yearn for

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button