The reason Selena Gomez didn’t go to the Grammys

United States.- Last Sunday, April 03, the Grammy awardsmoment in which the artists of the moment, and important legends, gathered at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for a ceremony without comparison.

Despite the fact that the list of attendees this year had a large number of relevant figures, one of those who was missing and that everyone even realized was talking about it all night, was the American singer Selena Gómez.

The interpreter ofDance with Me‘ did not attend the Grammy Awards despite having his first nominationwhich has unleashed all kinds of theories, but the main one is that it was because her ex-boyfriend would be present with his wife.

allegedly Selena would have avoided running into her ex Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey during the Grammy awards, where both were nominated, while he appeared in multiple categories, she was only in one; both lost despite the great success of their respective albums.

And after the reason why Selena Gómez would have avoided going to the important ceremony was speculated, a debate broke out on social networks, a space in which it was said that overcoming has not knocked on the singer’s door yet.

But these are rumors and theories that have flooded the Internet in recent hours, since none of the artists involved has spoken about it. It should be noted that the singers ended their relationship years ago, however, it is clear that songs of heartbreak are still dedicated.

