The reason Spielberg doesn’t like one of his great ’90s classics

Phear the hands of steven spielberg Some of the best-known movies in history have passed: ‘Tiburn’, ‘ET The Extra Terrestrial’, ‘Indiana Jones’, ‘Jurassic Park’, ‘Schindler’s List’ or ‘Saving Private Ryan’. He is one of the most acclaimed directors, with eight nominations for Oscar and two statuettes for his work behind the cameras. However, the American has been very belligerent with one of his great 90’s classics.

The film that did not make Spielberg enjoy

In the last decade of twentieth centurythe filmmaker was very active and some of the best titles of the 90s passed through his hands. One of them, ‘Hook’ (1991)continues to give Steven Spielberg headaches more than 30 years later.

The film narrated the adventures of Peter BanningRobin Williamswho traveled to ‘The Country of Never Jams’ to recover his two children, kidnapped by the Captain Hook (Dustin Hoffman)for which to enlist the help of Tinkerbell (Julia Roberts). Despite being criticized by critics, the brilliant cast, in addition to telling in real action one of the classics of Disney quintessential, made ‘Hook’ a 90s classic.

Regarding his work in front of the film, Steven Spielberg already recognized in 2016 that not a fan from ‘Hook’: “I don’t really like Hook, but my kids love that movie. And there’s a whole generation of young people who really enjoyed the movie a lot more than I did with it.”

Some of the reasons why he was never passionate about the title about Peter Pan Spielberg himself revealed them in different interviews. “I felt like a fish out of water directing ‘Hook’. He didn’t trust the script, except for the first act and the epilogue. I did not trust the body of the film“, confessed in the magazine Empire.

What you liked and what you hated

Although for Spielberg not everything was bad, like his praise for that scene in which Peter jumps through the window to travel to Never Land, the filmmaker was very belligerent with the scenes they have there: “I’m embarrassed by this extremely stylized world that today, of course, I probably would have achieved by having real characters in a completely digital environment. Back then we didn’t have the technology to do that and my imagination stopped at building real sets and painting trees blue and red.”