The reason that brought Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington together 18 years after the movie Man on Fire

Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington met again after 18 years – Credits: @video capture

2022 was a great year for movie lovers. Among the premieres, announcements, collaborations and returns of great artists to the big screen, there was one piece of news in particular that managed to capture the attention of the most nostalgic members of the audience: the meeting of Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington, the duo that managed to soften the whole world just under two decades ago. after starring Man on Fire in 2004, the artists met again to share billboard once again in The Equalizer 3.

Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington starred together in Man on Fire – Credits: @video capture

In the mid-nineties and being just a girl, Dakota Fanning took her first steps in the world of acting. By dint of appearances in advertisements and supporting roles in popular television strips, he began to make a name for himself within the industry. But, at the beginning of the century, she said goodbye to the small roles that almost bordered on her extra work when she was selected to star in her first film.

This was, nothing more and nothing less, that My name is Sam where, together with Sean Penn, they represented the story of a mentally handicapped man who was fighting for the custody of his daughter. Thanks to that role and with only seven years, Fanning became a Hollywood heavyweight.

Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington on the red carpet in 2004 – Credits: @archive

From that moment on, he worked on mega productions side by side with renowned figures from the show business and, within that list, included the very Denzel Washington. In Man on Firea film released in 2004, the African-American actor and the voice behind Coraline reunited to play a former CIA agent struggling to rescue a millionaire’s daughter after she was kidnapped.

It goes without saying that the chemistry between them was immediate and that, after the premiere, both made it clear that they would love to live that experience again. “She is a love, as you will see if you have already spoken with her. She is a bright young woman and she is a joy to be around. you can’t not like it”, Washington said in dialogue with IGN at the time. And he added: “Dakota is a girl, but she is a wonderful actress. And that’s what we were doing together: acting.”

Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington will be together again in The Equalizer 3 – Credits: @Sony Pictures

As for her, she admitted that her co-star “was so nice I couldn’t wait to go to work every day to see him”. And she claimed that she wanted to be like him when he grew up.

Finally, life gave them the opportunity to fulfill their desire to meet again on the recording sets and, in mid-June 2022, they announced that both will be part of the third installment of The Equalizer. The little that is known about the film directed by Antoine Fuqa is that it will be released in September 2023, that Denzel will return to the role of the acclaimed Robert McCall and that the cast will include the presence of the actress Gaia Scodellaro.

The first images of the filming of The Equalizer 3 – Credits: @Sony Pictures

In the last hours, The first images of the initial recording stage emerged, which took place on the Amalfi coast. Although the photos did not add context to the plot, Fanning and Washington’s smiles showed that they are beyond excited to see each other again.