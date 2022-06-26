The reason that led Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to rebel against Angelina Jolie

Being the son of two Hollywood stars as they are Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt It is not an easy task. Except when they are in full adolescence and emotions begin to rise to the surface, rebellion is present and they begin to feel the need to get a little more involved in adult affairs. That is what happens with the six children that the former marriage has in common and, above all, with Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

The 16-year-old girl became the most popular of the not-so-small children who make up the family of actors. At first, the couple’s first biological daughter was known for her choice to dress as a man and prefer to be called John. In recent times, she stood out for making some appearances on red carpets and events with her mother, even wearing an iconic dress that the actress used at the Oscars.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Angelina.

In recent weeks, a string of video of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt They brought to light all their talent for dancing, making it clear that the same artistic blood runs through their veins as in Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt. However, now the teenager is in the news for another not-so-fun issue.

It has been known for a few weeks that things are getting worse between the former couple of actors. Recently pitt sued Jolie after she sold her share of a vineyard in France to a controversial Russian tycoon without the movie heartthrob’s consent. But now, some media specialized in Hollywood scandals revealed that Shiloh decided to get involved in the dispute.

It seems that the young woman did not like what her mother did and chose to side with her father. This would not be something new, since she would have supported Brad since 2016, the year they decided to separate.

Furthermore, it is known that Shiloh She is the only one of the six children who still maintains a relationship with her father, since the others have chosen to side with him. Angelina Jolie. That would cause some sparks to be generated in the bond that she maintains with her mother and would complicate her coexistence.

Brad Pitt.

Regarding the lawsuit that the actor decided to initiate, a source close to Jolie assured that the actress is very calm and confident that she will win in court. “But it is incredibly disheartening to hear that Brad He has chosen to follow this path,” he added in this regard.