The reason that motivates Alexis Vega to continue scoring with Chivas

Alexis Vega has been the best offensive reference for Chivas de Guadalajara So far in the Clausura 2022 Tournament, not only because of the five goals that support his performances, but also because of the interference he has had in each offensive of Ricardo Cadena’s team, For this reason, he is close to breaking his personal best, which was not with the red and white shirt, but when he played in Toluca.

The Gru in this campaign has scored five goals thanks to the stable operation What have you achieved despite the problems of the Sacred Flock since Marcelo Leaño assumed the reins, however, the striker stands out for his great games and the forcefulness that has been a headache for rival defenses, without playing in the position of natural center forward.

In this way, Vega is on the lookout for his best mark as an attacker in terms of goals scored, which has already passed with the Chivas shirt, because in the Clausura 2019 he scored four goals and from then on it came down, this contest being the most productive since it arrived at the Perla Tapatia in December 2018.

What is the brand that Alexis Vega seeks to overcome?

Vega arrived in Guadalajara from Toluca after having his best tournament in the Aperrura 2018, where he was able to break through enemy nets six times, further sparking the interest of the rojiblanca leadership that acquired it for six million dollars from the Mexican squad.

Now he has two more games left the gunner to equal or even exceed his personal best, although advancing to the Liguilla the list of matches would be greater and with it the possibilities of offering their best tournament in terms of goals scored. With which your bonuses will increase so that the Herd fulfills your requests and convince him to sign his renewal or abroad draw even more attention from some clubs.

