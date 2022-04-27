Sports

The reason that motivates Alexis Vega to continue scoring with Chivas

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 9 2 minutes read

The rojiblanco attacker is looking for a personal brand that could increase his bonds in search of placing himself abroad.

Aldo Miranda

For Aldo Miranda

Comments

Alexis Vega goes for her own record
© picture 7Alexis Vega goes for her own record
Aldo Miranda

Alexis Vega has been the best offensive reference for Chivas de Guadalajara So far in the Clausura 2022 Tournament, not only because of the five goals that support his performances, but also because of the interference he has had in each offensive of Ricardo Cadena’s team, For this reason, he is close to breaking his personal best, which was not with the red and white shirt, but when he played in Toluca.

The Gru in this campaign has scored five goals thanks to the stable operation What have you achieved despite the problems of the Sacred Flock since Marcelo Leaño assumed the reins, however, the striker stands out for his great games and the forcefulness that has been a headache for rival defenses, without playing in the position of natural center forward.

In this way, Vega is on the lookout for his best mark as an attacker in terms of goals scored, which has already passed with the Chivas shirt, because in the Clausura 2019 he scored four goals and from then on it came down, this contest being the most productive since it arrived at the Perla Tapatia in December 2018.

What is the brand that Alexis Vega seeks to overcome?

Vega arrived in Guadalajara from Toluca after having his best tournament in the Aperrura 2018, where he was able to break through enemy nets six times, further sparking the interest of the rojiblanca leadership that acquired it for six million dollars from the Mexican squad.

Now he has two more games left the gunner to equal or even exceed his personal best, although advancing to the Liguilla the list of matches would be greater and with it the possibilities of offering their best tournament in terms of goals scored. With which your bonuses will increase so that the Herd fulfills your requests and convince him to sign his renewal or abroad draw even more attention from some clubs.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!

Source link

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 9 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The projection of Alexis Vega’s family around his career outside of Chivas

23 mins ago

Carlos Reinoso sentences ‘figures’ of the Ame

35 mins ago

Albert Pujols’ contributions to the Cardinals beyond statistics and the media

47 mins ago

Karma came to Martino, he ignored a crack in the Tri, now he will play in the USA

60 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button