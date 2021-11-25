News

The reason that prompted him to do West Side Story will move you

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
1 minute read

After the new photos and posters of West Side Story, the advertising campaign of the most anticipated musical of the year continues: in a recent promotional interview, Steven Spielberg explained the reasons that led him to make the remake of a Hollywood classic.

In the video that you can find at the bottom of the article, the director told: “I always thought it was going to be a big challenge, because West Side Story was a piece of my childhood. I listened to the original soundtrack album when I was ten, and I never forgot it again. I made this movie because I dreamed of it as a child and I wanted to keep the promise that child made: ‘Someday you will make your West Side Story’.

Furthermore, Spielberg explained why West Side Story is still relevant today: “Conflicts between people with different ideas have existed for as long as humanity has existed. And the divisions between the Sharks and the Jets in 1957, which inspired the original musical, were very deep, to the point that we still find them today. We developed the script over the course of five years, and in this period of time things have happened in our world: those inequalities are back more overbearing than before, unfortunately, racial, territorial inequalities … they are very relevant to the audience of today, perhaps even more so than in 1957.

If you can’t wait to go to the cinema for Spielberg’s next film, discover the new Italian release date of West Side Story.

