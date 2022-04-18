The reason Timothée Chalamet didn’t play Spider-man

Timothee Chalamet He became one of the most acclaimed actors. after starring Call me by your namethe producers began to set their sights on him and invited him to join various projects.

In this way, we have seen it shine in the new version of dunesin the last movie wes anderson and soon it will be put in the skin of Willy Wonka. Without a doubt, he is at his best professionally. What few knew is that He was about to be Spider-Manone of the most beloved superheroes of Marvel and that in recent years was played by Tom Holland, her great friend’s partner Zendaya.

Why didn’t Timothée Chalamet become Spider-Man?

In recent years, the face of Timothee Chalamet has been to many places. Mainly on the big screen, where it received praise from many critics and amazed viewers around the world. There is no doubt that the actor likes to challenge himself. In recent times, we have seen him take roles that are very different from each other and that force him to leave his comfort zone.

However, when he declared that he had auditioned to become a superhero, many fans were shocked. According to the actor’s own words, he intended to become Spider-Man.

Although the one chosen by Sony It was Tom Holland, Chalamet he also wanted the opportunity to put on the famous costume and have powers. But sadly he didn’t do as well as the Brit.

The actor did a casting to join Captain America: Civil Warparticipation that ended up in the hands of Holland. During the test he felt a lot of nerves, which played against him and caused his performance to be lousy. “I read (the script) twice and came out sweating, in total panic,” he said with a laugh. Timothee Chalamet. Recalling this anecdote, he revealed that he then contacted his agent and said: “‘Brian, I thought a lot about this and I have to go back, knock on that door and read again.'”

After this bad experience, the actor revealed that not only did he not get the role of spider-man but he also did not want to present himself to other castings. For him, it’s fun when he doesn’t have to constantly audition.

