The reason why Alexis Vega did not attend training with Chivas this Friday

The Guadalajara attacker was expected this Friday along with Roberto Alvarado to train with the rest of the group, but the ’10’ did not come.

With the conclusion of the FIFA Date and securing the ticket to the World Cup, the selected players reported this Friday in their respective teams; however, andn Chivas this situation was not fulfilled because Roberto Alvarado did appear in Verde Valle for practice, but Alexis Vega did not come to the club.

According to the itinerary of the Guadalajara week, It was planned that both ‘Gru’ and ‘Piojo’ would report under the orders of Marcelo Michel Leaño to start preparing for next week’s match against Toluca; however, the novelty is that only one was seen at the red and white facilities.

During the last few weeks, Vega has been in the eye of the hurricane because he has not been able to reach an agreement with the Flock board to extend its link with the Guadalajara institution due to differences in economic claims, as Ricardo Peláez implied at a press conference.

After see activity in the game against Honduras and El Salvador, both at the Azteca Stadium, Alexis requested special permission to be absent from practice on Friday and Saturday due to personal reasons, so he will report next Monday morning with the rest of the group.

When will Chivas play?

Due to the rescheduling of the match against Rayados due to the poor conditions of the Akron Stadium field due to a series of events, Guadalajara will return to activity next Saturday, April 9 on the field of the Nemesio Diez Stadium when he visits Ignacio Ambriz’s Toluca.

