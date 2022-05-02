The reason why Amber Heard left Johnny Depp with ‘faecal remains’ in his bed

Since the beginning of the trial where the actor Johnny Depp denounces his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation, the comments have not stopped and they continue to be a topic of conversation, since every time they are quoted they reveal disturbing data that they lived as a couple and then what has been part of their separation process.

As in any legal process, it is necessary for both parties to be heard, as well as to have witnesses in order to know the truth of the revealed facts. Therefore, Starling Jenkins III, who is the security guard and driver of the interpreter of the character of ‘The young scissors hands’, because he took the opportunity to clarify certain details about the human fecal remains found in the bed.

“We had a conversation about the surprise he left on the boss’s bed. She said it was a ‘horrible prank gone wrong’.” the employee testified during a trial presentation.

The witness stated that Heard was the one who left human fecal remains on the side of the bed where he slept next to her. when they were married in a penthouse located in Los Angeles, he was surprised when he arrived home because he had to go pick up some things for personal use that he needed.

During the celebration of the 30th birthday of the actress who plays Mera in ‘Aquaman’, the protagonist of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ explained that he had to leave the place because he felt uncomfortable since According to him, his ex-wife had beaten him on several occasions.

In another of the presentations they have had, Depp revealed that Heard once threw a bottle at him and when it split, it cut off part of the finger of one hand. In addition, she stated that there was a time when he told her that if she wanted she could cut it and take her blood, but she refused.

The interpreter of Jack Sparrow has stated on several occasions that since she denounced him for alleged domestic violence, her life changed in all aspects. Such is the case with Disney that they fired him without even knowing the verdict of the trial to know if he was guilty or innocent.

