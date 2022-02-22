The reason why Ángela Aguilar is forbidden to sing songs by Joan Sebastian

James 4 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 72 Views

In his short career Angela Aguilar has done an excellent job at the time of honoring regional Mexican music, because beyond his unreleased songs, he always chooses classic songs to perform at his concerts.

We have heard about John Gabriel, Vicente Fernandez and Anthony Aguilarjust to mention a few, but if you’ve been paying attention, has never sung a song by Joan Sebastian.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Angelina Jolie surprises by reappearing on a visit to Cambodia with her daughter Shiloh: The country where she adopted Maddox | People | Entertainment

Angelina Jolie surprised by reappearing in Cambodia. In some photos that became viral on the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved