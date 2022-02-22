The reason why Ángela Aguilar is forbidden to sing songs by Joan Sebastian

In his short career Angela Aguilar has done an excellent job at the time of honoring regional Mexican music, because beyond his unreleased songs, he always chooses classic songs to perform at his concerts.

We have heard about John Gabriel, Vicente Fernandez and Anthony Aguilarjust to mention a few, but if you’ve been paying attention, has never sung a song by Joan Sebastian.

Chance? No! There is a very deep reason, which even transcends her, for which she cannot and will not be able to sing the songs of “El Rey del Jaripeo”. Something very unfortunate but that she has not been able to solve.

Why can’t Ángela Aguilar sing songs by Joan Sebastian?

For several years there has been a very strong rumor that ensures that no member of the Aguilar Dynasty can sing the songs of Joan Sebastianand that obviously includes Angela Aguilar.

According to the magazine “TVyNovelas”, it was not Joan Sebastian himself who made this decision, but rather his family. What happened was that Pepe Aguilar was invited to be part of a studio album in honor of the interpreter of “Eso y más”, a proposal that he rejected. This greatly upset the singer-songwriter’s family, so they supposedly made the decision to prohibit the entire Aguilar family from singing any of his songs.

The sad thing is that in reality all this was a misunderstanding, because it is not that Pepe Aguilar did not want to be part of the tribute, but that just at that moment he was producing a very similar personal album, which made the two projects overlapped and, according to the perspective of the interpreter of “Mi credo”, participating in the two albums would harm both projects. Although Joan Sebastian’s family did not see it that way.

From the side of the family of “El Rey del Jaripeo” they assure that it was not a revenge but that it was a decision they made to protect the singer’s legacy. A respectable but painful position for two reasons: the first is that Joan Sebastian He was always one of the main referents of Pepe Aguilar and the second is that they are inadvertently limiting the late singer’s beautiful songs from reaching even further.

Who knows, maybe in time all this will be solved and it will remain as a story of the past.

What do you think about the situation? Angela Aguilar in front of the songs Joan Sebastian?