The reason why Azcárraga continues to hold on to Santiago Solari

Emilio Azcarraga and Santiago Solari

February 16, 2022 10:31 p.m.

America He is in one of his worst moments in his history, since they have only won one win in the last 10 games, he had 6 defeats in those games and he takes a lot of blame for it Santiago Solari.

The coach has not found the functioning or the results to be able to continue in the team, although there is still hope that he will take flight, last semester he was the leader of the competition, the reality is that in this tournament he has not shown signs of life .

Given the poor results, Emilio Azcárraga would think about firing him, but the compensation that he would have to give Santiago Solari is very expensive, so the owner of América would prefer that the Argentine coach remain in the team until his contract ends.

Settlement of Santiago Solari

Emilio Azcárraga would have to give Solari two million dollars to leave the azulcrema team, double what he received Michael Herrera when he left the Coapa team.

