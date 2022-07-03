The reason why Brad Pitt does not recognize people’s faces

Brad Pitt It’s not just a pretty face. He is without a doubt one of the most talented Hollywood stars, something that was difficult for him to demonstrate given that his image was closely associated with a superficial concept and the task of revealing his full potential and detaching him from that idea of ​​the social group was quite hard.

But he did it, that’s why he was nominated four times for the Oscar Awards, both for his role as producer and for his acting talent. In addition, throughout his more than 30-year career, he has participated in various philanthropic projects, having founded the Jolie-Pitt Foundation, together with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt is retiring from acting.

For all these reasons and many more, of which long paragraphs could be written, it is difficult to imagine a world without Brad Pitt on the big screen. But recently, the actor decided to leave his career in front of cameras on the side and keep his role as producer and director.

Although there is still the premiere of Bullet Train, where he will be seen for, perhaps, the last time playing a character, the heartthrob has decided to retire from acting. And much has to do with that decision the problem that he suffers and that he revealed a few months ago.

In dialogue with Esquire, Brad Pitt He assured that it is costing him a lot to recognize the face of the new people he is meeting, and that because of his career, his lot. He has brought it to light because he feels that because of his problem, many consider him to be conceited or a very bad person, when it is not true.

Related news

“There are many people who hate me because they think I am disrespecting them. There was a year where I just said, this year I’m going to face it and ask people where we met, but it just got worse. People were even more offended and interpreted my problem as a gesture of vanity or egomania. But it’s a mystery to me, I just can’t remember a face.” pitt.

The actor told the problem he suffers and that makes it difficult for him to relate.

This problem, although it is not diagnosed in him, could be due to prosopagnosia, a neurological disorder that can be generated from birth or acquired over the years and that causes dysfunction of the cerebral cortex, in the occipital area of ​​the brain, Where is face recognition?

Not all patients who suffer from it present in the same way. It can affect this recognition in different ways, and some manage to distinguish characteristic features, such as beards, hair, moles, relate them to the person, and others do it with gestures or emotions.

According to a study by the University of Dartmouth, this problem that suffers Brad Pitt 2.5 percent of the world’s population also suffers from it, a somewhat low figure that makes it somewhat unusual and not as recognized. Although there is no cure, visual training can be done to help people remember.