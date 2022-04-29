The reason why Checo Pérez would consider retiring from F1

Midtime Editorial

Will he retire? Sergio “Checo” Perezpilot of Red Bull Racing talked about one of the reasons that could eventually drive him to consider retiring. Despite being in what is probably the best moment of his career, the Mexican continues prioritizing your family above anything else.

Why would Checo Pérez retire?

The constant evolution of Formula 1 involves the career increase per season, which could be understood as a general benefit for most of the parties involved. However, it would eventually generate a substantial wear in the pilots and in the mechanics of the teams, to name a few.

“There is a very large demand. But, on the other hand, having too many races is impossible, at least for me. Team members make enormous sacrifices to make every weekend possible, including not see family for months,” Checo told The Athletic.

“I have a couple of young children, with a third on the way. I think if the schedule gets any longer, I definitely won’t.“, sentenced the Mexican regarding the changes that the F1 In the not too distant future.

Czech Perez is in third place in the drivers’ championship of the Formula 1 with 54 points, only behind Charles Leclerc (86) of the team ferrari and the Czech’s Dutch partner, Verstappen (59). In the same way he managed to get on the podium of the Emilia-Romagna GP finishing in second position.

