The reason why Chris Hemsworth returned to ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Only one of the original Avengers who has a filmography to his name has lived long enough to star in his fourth solo film; although it is best to put the latter in quotation marks. The God of Thunder, whose skin Australian Chris Hemsworth has stepped into eight times to date, returns to the big screen in Thor: Love and Thunderdirected by his neighbor, the New Zealander Taika Waititi (2022), like the previous adventure, ragnarok (2017).

Returning with him, for example, is Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, missing from the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Thor: The Dark World (2013) —although we glimpsed her in Avengers: Endgame (2019) and will participate in the multiversal plot of the abominable episode “What If… Thor Were an Only Child?” (1×07) by What would happen if…? (since 2021)—, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander’s Sif and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

But Chris Hemsworth has confessed that maybe I wouldn’t have wanted to be in Thor: Love and Thunderwhich is equivalent to the fact that this film could not have existed, if it wasn’t for a reason concrete, as he says in an interview for Vanity Fair. “I love playing the character. I love the journey I’ve been on with him. Not just as Thor, but in my life,” she assures. “The two of them have been side by side for 10 or 11 years and our worlds have intermingled from time to time.”

Chris Hemsworth cast in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ by Taika Waititi

Marvel Studios

From what can be deduced from his words, it was essential for him “to be able to work with Taika again [Waititi]” after Thor: Ragnarök in Thor: Love and Thunder. “I don’t know if I would have done another [película como Thor] if Taika hadn’t said yes, that I was going to do it, and if I hadn’t written this beautiful script that is a crazy, crazy romantic comedy set in space that I haven’t seen before.” It may just be high praise for the New Zealand filmmaker, but the actor speaks quite clearly.

Date of high on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscriptionwith which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies, access to the latest releasesto the catalog of Star and to the best National Geographic documentaries.

In addition, it seems very likely that many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and even specialized critics understand him very well. The film with Cate Blanchett’s Hela as the antagonist is far ahead of the previous two in general acceptance according to data from Rotten Tomatoes. Why Taika Waititi he breathed his comedic talent into it and made it hilariousand Chris Hemsworth himself must know that better than anyone.



