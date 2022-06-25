The reason why Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to Bayern Munich impossible

What’s next after this ad

This is called being nipped in the bud. The rumors of a transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Bayern Munich did not last. Just a few hours. AS claimed, however, that the Portuguese could be the successor of Robert Lewandowski in Bavaria, he who seeks to leave on the side of FC Barcelona. This movement will not take place according to all the protagonists of the file.

Despite the arrival of Erik ten Hag on the bench, CR7 has many doubts about Manchester United’s ability to compete with other Premier League leaders, but according to Sky Sports, he should indeed stay with the Red Devils. At the same time, Hasan Salihamidžić, also confirmed on the airwaves of Sky in Germany that there would be nothing with his club.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s salary incompatible with Bayern

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a top player with an incredible career. However, the stories surrounding a potential contract with Bayern are not true.”, released the sports director of Bayern. There is undoubtedly a great deal of fantasy in seeing the five-time Ballon d’Or landed with the Munich residents because according to Pictureand in addition to what has been said before, it is simply impossible.

The star’s salary is far too high for Bayern’s finances and standards. In England, Ronaldo earns around 29 million euros net per year until 2023. His arrival would blow up the salary grid, even though the management of Bayern has refused large increases to some of its players, even if it means not getting them. to prolong. CR7 at Bayern is wishful thinking at best.