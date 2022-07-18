The reason why Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson were days without speaking to each other when filming ‘Harry Potter’

Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson spent several days without speaking to each other during the filming of the fourth installment of the saga, ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’. This is what the actor has confessed in an interview with the BBC’s ‘Radio Times’, in which he has recounted the episode. “We argued about everything. Religion, politics… », he has begun by saying, alleging that they were regular confrontations despite the good relationship between the cast, and that the interpreters have revealed on many occasions.

“In one of the big discussions we had on the fourth movie, we didn’t speak to each other for several days. She was discussing the Latin language, which no one knows what it sounds like, and I was like, ‘yeah, but it’s still spoken a lot in the Catholic church.’ Looking back… What a silly discussion! She was totally out of control. She was furious and so was I », he assures, downplaying the altercation that occurred between him and his partner Emma Watson, to whom he continues to have a friendly relationship.

Daniel Radcliffe has even wanted to downplay his discussion with the actress, putting a humorous note on it, and sending a message to those who intend to debate with Emma Watson: “I would advise you to be well informed.” A few words with which he wanted to highlight the training and knowledge of her partner and friend, known for her knowledge and defense of some of the most popular issues in society.