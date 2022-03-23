The reason why Diego Maradona will no longer be available in FIFA

Maradona will no longer be eligible in the FIFA video game

After many twists and turns Diego Armando Maradona will no longer appear in the FIFA video game. EA Sports made the official announcement after a presentation in the Argentine Justice by the company Sattvica (presided over by the lawyer Matías Morla) in the Civil and Commercial Court No. 8. Through it, the firm requested to prohibit the use and exploitation of the brand and image of its represented in one of the most popular games in the world.

According to the ruling signed by federal judge Marcelo Gota, the company was obliged to remove the Ten card from the new edition of the video game. “Immediately cease the use of the marks indicated in Annex 8 of the lawsuit, which by any means they are carrying out, and must also refrain from using said signs on the platforms through which it distributes FIFA21, FIFA Ultimate Team , FIFA Street, FIFA World Class Soccer, Football Manager and EA Ultimate Player; as well as ceasing advertising regarding said products, whether in brochures, internet, radio, television and/or in any other means of dissemination”, says the resolution.

The litigation began last year after Sattvica learned that the contract had been signed by Stefano Ceci, Diego’s former friend, who did not have the power to do so because the Justice had revoked an image transfer that Maradona had given him in August 2020, three months before his death. The firm sued EA Sports for a sum close to three million dollars. The company that created FIFA officially announced that “due to a legal dispute by third parties, we must suspend Diego Maradona from the FIFA Ultimate Team, Ultimate Draft and Soccer Aid World XI team packs.” And he added “we share the disappointment felt by our fans and we hope to re-incorporate one of the greatest icons of world football in the future.”

THE MESSAGE FROM THE FIFA TEAM:

“Due to a legal dispute by third parties, we must suspend Diego Maradona from the FIFA Ultimate Team packs, the Ultimate Draft and the Soccer Aid World XI team. Therefore, Diego Maradona ICON items will no longer be available in packs, SBCs and FUT Draft and their price range will remain at their current value until further notice.

We share the disappointment felt by our fans and look forward to reinstating one of the greatest icons in world football in the future.”

KEEP READING:

The day Maradona conquered Naples and won the protection of the Italian mafia

The last hours of Maradona: the final document

Diego junior, without concessions: the only thing that made Maradona suffer, the big mistake of the environment and the family, and the fury against those who criticized him