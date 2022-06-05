The reason why Emilia Clarke was criticized in her role as Sarah Connor

Emilia Clarke rose to fame thanks to his character in game of Thrones. From the first season, the actress was in charge of interpreting Daenerys Targaryen. In the blink of an eye, she became one of the stars of the moment.

During the time that the successful fiction of HBO, the interpreter had the opportunity to show the world the great talent she has for this profession. In this way, various producers and directors wanted to work with her.

It was thus that he was starring in different films, some more successful than others. Within this list was terminator genesiswhere he was in charge of putting himself in the shoes of the iconic sarah connor.

Emilia Clarke received a lot of negative reviews for her take on Sarah Connor.

The reason why Emilia Clarke failed in Terminator

Though Emilia Clarke had won fans all over the world for his great performance in game of Thronesunfortunately failed to exceed expectations during his time in the franchise terminator. When it was announced that he would put himself in the shoes of the iconic sarah connor, there were people who doubted that he could do it. However, more viewers had faith in his work and that he would achieve a good result.

There is no doubt that the actress knows how to act and that she can achieve an amazing job, she has shown us this more than once in the successful series of HBO. However, she was not so lucky to put herself in the shoes of the heroine we all know.

The audience strongly criticized his workassuring that his performance was terrible and that he did not even reach the heels of Linda Hamiltonthe actress who first played sarah. Precisely, this was one of the main points he had against Emilia Clarke.

When we talk about sarah connor it’s impossible not to think about Pretty, mainly because she was the first actress to bring it to life and make the heroine we all love become a cinema icon. Yes, the role was very well written and very well directed by james cameron; but it was the interpreter who managed to provide those extra condiments that made it work perfectly.

For this reason, it is very difficult to compete with a version that is perfect for the entire audience and is the only one that should exist. The truth is Emily He is also aware of this, and assured that it was a bad experience to bring this role to life. In several interviews he assured that he regrets making the movie of science fiction, and that he even felt a great relief when the installment in which he starred completely failed at the box office.

