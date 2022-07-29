The reason why Gal Gadot does not wear heels

Although very aesthetic and beautiful, the heeled shoes they are an object that can have more negative impacts at our Health than we might think, and it seems that the actress Gal Gadot he is aware of it.

Even if they look very cute and can make any look look great, the reality is that at use high heel shoes of very constant, almost dailyY without following recommendations of specialists, they could charge a very expensive bill.





Why Gal Gadot do you prefer flat shoes?

Gal Gadotone of the most famous actresses and famous in the last timesknown for its role as Wonder Womanhas been frequently seen (even on catwalks) using footwear no heel.





The Israeli has explained, according to the Debate portal, that the reason for not using high shoes It’s not because of their height, but because the heeled shoes are bad for the back and can increase the risk of fallsplus they wouldn’t be too efficient for your lifestyle.

Gal Gadot has confessed that he has back problemsso bring heeled shoes would worsen his condition and generate inconvenience not at all desirable.

5 reasons why you should not use heeled shoes

Just like the Wonder Woman actress has indicated, use heeled shoes can hurt your back and increase the fall risks.

However the constant use and excessive of this type of footwear, can bring more problems for the Physical Health who uses them, among which are:

1. They cause alterations in the column.

Use heeled shoes It represents change the way we walkand therefore, the back is subjected to change your posture to maintain a center of gravity and balance.

The changes in columnreports ABC Medical Center, arise because this is forced to move forwardchanging the alignment of the hips and spine. In addition, a situation called lordosiswhich means that the lower area curve of the back, gets deeper and inward.

2. The calf muscles are damaged.

The position in which the feet are, explains the ABC Medical Centerimplies that the calf muscles they find each other always tenseand in the long term this can cause a loss of elasticitywhich is related to the pain of the calves (and cramps).

3. They hurt your feet (in more ways than you might think).

corns, bunions, deformities (hammer toes, heel deformity known as Haglund), blisters, tendinitis, pain in front bones… only to name a few stuff.

Actually, the feet are the body part most affected seen with excessive use of high heel shoesas in addition to damaging its aestheticscan also generate nerve damage of the foot, which lead to inflammation Y pain intense.

4. They increase the risk of falls and ankle sprains.

According to the Cliki Salud portal, the use of high heels generates a change in the natural balance support point, so there is a loss of stability Y loss of balance

This, in turn, increases the chances of suffer falls Y ankle sprainswhose gravity will be closely linked to the height of the shoe.

5. They cause damage to the knee.

Due to the forced position in which the feet should be, and to the bad alignment of the column, the knees suffer a excess pressure that can result in osteoarthritis.

What is recommended when wearing heeled shoes?

The Valencian Foot Institute has said that there are measures we can take to prevent and reduce discomfort and side effects of using heeled shoes.

On the one hand, the recommendation initial (and most important) is that all shoes with a heel are avoided of over 3-4cm tallsince if this height increases, the weight distribution she looks affected.

The ABC Medical Centerindicates that with a 4 centimeter heel, the rear part of the foot supports 43% of the body weight, and the front part 57% (which is more or less a normal condition), and there is a Balance.

However, when the heel is 10 centimeters or morethe entire weight falls almost entirely on the forefoot area.

Stop using heeled shoes and avoid damage, can you?

If you are someone who has frequently used heeled shoesand these are already part of your daily life, the Valencian Foot Institute recommends that you do not make a sharp and sudden change between heights.

The ideal, they comment, is to go little by little to lower shoesuntil finally being able to reach a shoe whose heel not less than 2 cmbut not greater than 4 cm (recommends the ABC Medical Center).

if you do a very sudden change of shoes, you will most likely increase the tension in the muscles of the leg and that you can injure yourself or present inconvenience in areas such as the calf or the Achilles tendon.

If you are just getting started in the world of heeled shoesI know recommends that:

alternate shoes high with lower shoes, and make a gradual increase, avoiding damaging the muscles.

high with lower shoes, and make a gradual increase, avoiding damaging the muscles. avoid footwear that have tips that are too sharp, as they can hurt the fingers and exert more pressure.

that have tips that are too sharp, as they can hurt the fingers and exert more pressure. Don’t force your body when using them. Recognize that pain is a warning sign and it’s best to stop using them if you experience any discomfort.

(With information from: Debate, Cliki Salud, Valencian Foot Institute, ABC Medical Center)