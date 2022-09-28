The reason why Harry Styles refused to kiss the protagonist of ‘iCarly’

Harry Styles is known for his successful musical career and long before entering the cinema, the singer had already had some appearances in programs, one of them was the famous Nickelodeon show ‘iCarly’.

Harry Styles has been in the eye of the storm after a video went viral in which he allegedly spat on his partner, Chris Pine, during the premiere of Do not worry honey. However, it is not the first time that the singer of as it was cause controversy and one of them has to do with the protagonist of icarly.

Before becoming a pop icon and filling entire venues at his concerts, the British singer was known for being one of the members of the famous boy band, one direction. Thanks to his charisma and his great talent, Harry won the love of all the directioners and of course, he became the crush of many.

During that period, the program icarly, starring Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy and Nathan Kress, was one of Nickelodeon’s most watched. During its six seasons, they had guests like Emma Stone, Tina Fey, Jack Black and Austin Butler; but it was until the last season when the members of one direction they made a guest appearance.

The song that Harry Styles composed for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

The chapter is titled Go One direction! and in it we see that Harry Styles gets sick with “jungle worms” after taking a drink from Carly. Due to her discomfort, she must stay in bed and the protagonist offers to take care of him, suddenly everything becomes too romantic, because she thinks that he does it on purpose to spend more time with her.

According to the script, both gave a tender kiss, but in the middle of recording Harry refused to do it, breaking the heart of the Drake & Josh actress. At the end of the chapter, the singer is safe and sound, but for some reason he refuses to kiss her.

The group performed ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ during the show.



This caused the surprise of all the fans and the moment was so uncomfortable that none of them wanted to talk about it again. Although the actor mypoliceman You haven’t explained what happened. Many of his fans consider that the failed kiss was due to the fact that the British had a very jealous partner or because of a commercial strategy, he did not want to make his beloved directioners jealous. What do you think?

Interestingly, that was one of his first appearances on screen and if you belong to his legion of followers, then you do not want to miss Do not worry honeywhich is currently in Cinépolis and Cinemex.