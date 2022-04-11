The reason why he would have started the fight between ‘Pollo’ Briseño and César Huerta

The pressure continues to manifest itself in Chivas and the reason for the mishap between two Flock players would have already been revealed.

The atmosphere is tense in the Chivas dressing room after getting 2 wins in the last 10 games, reason why the frustration is manifesting itself in the players, as it happened in the near fight between Antonio Briseño and César Huerta; however, some details continue to emerge.

At the end of the match between Guadalajara and Toluca that was played at the Nemesio Diez, lTv cameras captured a heated discussion between these two red-and-white players, which reached its climax a few seconds later when ‘Pollo’ hit ‘Chino’ on the back of the neck, increasing the intensity of the claims.

According to La Afición, the fight arose when the Flock received a last minute goal from Leo Fernández, so Briseño would have shouted: is this my fault as well as against the Atlas?a comment that did not sit well with the bench and Huerta replied: “You don’t want to save yourself, here we all win or lose,” thus beginning the discussion.

As reported by said mediathe spirits continued hot in the locker room where even other soccer players had to participate to appease the spirits; however, Francisco Javier Robles, assistant to Marcelo Michel Leaño, assured in a conference that nothing extra happened between the rojiblancos elements.

What’s next for Chivas?

El Rebaño has entered a crucial stretch of the championship, as they have five games left in three weeks, so they must have a good end to the tournament if they want to keep their hopes alive of advancing to the Liguilla when they face Rayados, Cruz Azul, Xolos, Pumas and Necaxa.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!