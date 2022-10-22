the reason why his photo with Hailey Baldwin is so important

For years the fandoms of Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin have been at odds, and suddenly, a photograph changes everything. Selena and Hailey have something in common that exposes them to being criticized and feuding for many years, that something is having been or being a couple of Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had a relationship between 2010 and 2015, thousands and millions of fans followed their love story, however, there were always rumors about Justin’s infidelity towards Selena.

In 2016, Hailey and Justin uploaded a kissing photo to social networks, which fans did not like at all. A year later, the paparazzi caught Justin and Selena riding their bikes, which means that they had seen each other again. In 2018 they made a trip to Jamaica together and were caught in a very affectionate way.

Fans who were very happy to see that the relationship was back, were disappointed to find out that five months after his endearing trip to Jamaica, Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey.

Since they were married, both have maintained a relationship away from the criticism received on social networks by those who can’t get over Justin and Selena Gomez’s relationship. A few weeks ago, Hailey spoke on a podcast about how she handled all the criticism and harassment she received, in which she commented that she did not steal from anyone and if they got married it is because they were very happy together and had surpassed their previous partners.

This week the networks caught fire when a photo of Selena and Hailey posing together with a happy face was publishedthus ending all the rivalries that exist between the different fandoms and implying that there is no rancor and that everything is fine between them.