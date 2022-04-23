The reason why Jennifer Aniston – Revista Para Ti

Jennifer Aniston Y Courtney Cox They made social networks happy with their reunion, which has a good cause in common. The stars posted on Instagram an Boomerang of themselves in which they shared some products of a new line featuring iconic moments from the last four seasons of friends.

In the clip you can see, for example, t-shirts alluding to the series, with the phrase stamped “friends forever” surrounded by six keys, symbolizing the final moment of the series in which the six friends leave their keys when Monica (Cox) and Chandler (matthew perry) move out of their apartment.

The proceeds from the sale of the friends merchandising will go to two non-profit organizations, Americares and EBMRF. The first donates medicines and medical supplies; while the second raises awareness and funds a cure for epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a rare genetic skin disorder.

“Friends forever, link in bio, @americares @ebmrf”they wrote so much Jennifer Aniston What Cox in the description of your joint publication. Rachel’s interpreter also shared the video in her stories from Instagram and wrote that the latest Friends merch installment, which features items inspired by seasons 7 through 10 and is only available for four weeks, “It will benefit @americares, @ebmrf, among others.”