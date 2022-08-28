The reason why Julia Roberts argued with Dwight Schultz, actor of Squad A

Dwight Schultzthe famous Murdock of Brigade A, was born on November 24, 1947 in Baltimore, United States. He was the son of a humble postman and a telephone operator. From a young age he knew that he wanted to pursue acting. Regardless of his work history, he now resurfaced why at one point he argued with Julia Roberts. What was the reason and how did it end?

When Dwight Schultzone of the 4 main soldiers of Brigade Awent to school, entertained his classmates at recess doing different imitations.

He did it so well that it led him to start taking classes at Calvert Hall College High School while finishing high school. There, he was awarded as one of the most outstanding students.

His first television experience was at the age of 13. She did it by lending her voice, a job that she ended up repeating several times in animated films and video games. Even, he continued doing it already being famous. During that same time, he created his own music group and even worked as a consultant to producers.

He never thought that his career would go that way, although everything changed when he moved to New York. His goal was to establish himself in his career as an actor and see if he would make a living in that world or would have to return to the world of sound.

A-Squad actor Dwight Schultz responded to Julia Roberts about her political comments.

Being alone in an unknown city, the first months he had to earn a living working as a waiter and even in a pest control company. Since he never gave up, he finally landed his first role in the successful off-Broadway play The Water Engine.

The theater became his refuge until he made the leap with Brigade A. In 1994 she had the opportunity to resurface due to his participation in Star Trek. However, he then practically disappeared from the front ranks until 2010, when he made a cameo appearance in the movie The Magnificent which was based on the hit Brigade A.

After that brief appearance, Schultz definitely left the scene. The occasional interview or a participation on YouTube, but he, already 74 years old, decided to move away and seek new directions.

He always remained related to the field, although without getting involved, much less looking for prominence.

The controversial confrontation with Julia Roberts

It is worth remembering that, a decade ago, his name resonated with great force in the media and it was not about his work. It was all due to one controversial fight with actress Julia Roberts for having different positions on political issues. That was the real reason.

For his part, Dwight was a recognized militant of the Republicans and, on one occasion, Julia herself had called them “reptiles” and “disgusting”. When the actor heard her, he did not remain silent: “She comes out of her and talks about me, why am I not going to talk about her? She is a dull and unintellectual mouth, that is the only reason she is a millionaire and she doesn’t know it. She opens her mouth and thinks something comes out that is illuminating. So I’m furious,” he said.

Currently, Schultz is dedicated to politics, but not from within, but as an opinion former and, in turn, continues with that work of adolescence, lending his voice to various animated series.

