The reason why Julio César Chávez was loved by the people and Canelo Álvarez was not

It’s not a secret that Saul Canelo Alvarez He is considered the best Mexican fighter today and, although many say so, he can fight to be the best in the history of the country due to his achievements, however, there is something that he will not be able to achieve compared to the one who does have the majority of followers in the category as the best Mexican boxer in history: Julio Cesar Chavez. It is not about a belt or record, but about the pleasure and affection of the people.

Although the man from Guadalajara is a successful man and the rival to beat for many rivals, he does not have that prize of connecting with people, although he has helped many fans who through social networks ask him for help for an operation or medical treatment. Although his good heart is recognized, Canelo has not yet achieved the title of idol of the masses in our country.

