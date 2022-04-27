The reason why Julio César Chávez was loved by the people and Canelo Álvarez was not

It’s not a secret that Saul Canelo Alvarez He is considered the best Mexican fighter today and, although many say so, he can fight to be the best in the history of the country due to his achievements, however, there is something that he will not be able to achieve compared to the one who does have the majority of followers in the category as the best Mexican boxer in history: Julio Cesar Chavez. It is not about a belt or record, but about the pleasure and affection of the people.

Although the man from Guadalajara is a successful man and the rival to beat for many rivals, he does not have that prize of connecting with people, although he has helped many fans who through social networks ask him for help for an operation or medical treatment. Although his good heart is recognized, Canelo has not yet achieved the title of idol of the masses in our country.

Why is Canelo Álvarez not as loved as Julio César Chávez?

In an interview for the Dementes podcast, Julio César Chávez explained the reason why many athletes who are successful have not been able to connect with people and find it hard to be followed as idols, no matter how many wins or titles they have, as is the case with Canelo Álvarez, who is ranked as the best pound for pound in the world a few days before fighting Dmitry Bivol.

In that talk, The Legend of Mexican Boxing, exemplified what happens in that phenomenon with what happened to him, how things happened and how he could be idolized, although his only intention was to be world champion, and not seek the affection of people as it happens, but rather it happened naturally and without forcing it, something that many try through the second route. The result, definitely, is not what was expected.