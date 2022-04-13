The reason why Kevin Durant and James Harden got into a fight at the Brooklyn Nets was revealed

James Harden and Kevin Durant had crosses in the Brooklyn Nets and that ended in the breakup of the big-3 with Kyrie Irving… What happened?

In the end, everything worked out for both of them. james harden came to the franchise Brooklyn Nets in the middle of last season National Basketball Association (NBA)but his passing did not have an impact on a team that wanted to make a historic Big-3.

At the end, Kevin Durant Y Kyrie Irving they got along better, and the one who wanted to leave was La Barba, who came to Philadelphia 76ers to make forces with Joel Embid and fight for a ring. But apparently, the problems were prior to the start of the season…

Apparently it all started in September, during the training sessions that began for the campaign. According to what Kevin Arnovitz tells of ESPN, Harden arrived out of shape and Kevin Durant was surprised by thisespecially for his lack of explosiveness and slow game in the first few weeks.

Apparently, KD expressed this to his partnerY the escort did not like it who accuse him of little commitment and being out of shape. Harden found Durant’s criticism a bit annoying and a way to apologize for Brooklyn’s poor start.

Harden and Durant no turning back

“With the passing of the weeks, Harden became more and more isolated, with coaches and teammates becoming increasingly frustrated by the static between them.. The Nets finally got him out of the locker room with the trade to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons.”wrote the journalist.