The reason why Michelle Rodríguez did not participate more in the Lost series

Ana Lucia Cortez (Michelle Rodriguez) and Libby (Cynthia Watros), were the roles of both actresses. Precisely, after the plane crash that triggered the plot of the Lost series (lost), the American actress did not participate more for a reason and the fans began to speculate why, until she herself came out to speak.

Why Michelle Rodríguez was no longer seen on Lost

At the time, Michelle Rodriguez, on ABC’s Good Morning America, denied any suggestion that his character’s death was a punishment for his behavior outside of work. “No, no, no, not at all,” she said at that time the young woman who was 27 years old. Likewise, she assured that her participation was always planned to last only one year and, consequently, her departure “was planned from the beginning.”

It is worth remembering that everything happened in 2005 and the actress had to serve a 65-hour prison sentence on Oahu after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol. Then, she faced a trial that could force her to spend up to 18 months behind bars for the alleged violation of her probation (she wore an ankle bracelet) in connection with two other incidents that occurred in 2003. Finally, she had to start serving his 6-month sentence before Christmas and so he spent time behind bars.

Comeback: Michelle Rodriguez returned to Lost

After getting into trouble with the law and serving his sentence, Michelle Rodriguez, the “bad girl” of Hollywood, appeared as a guest star in some episodes of the fifth, sixth seasons and the finale. The return of the actress to the history of the survivors was confirmed by the producers of the series, who did not give many more details about what her new role would be. The reinstatement was joined by other actors including Dominic Monaghan, Maggie Grace, Harold Perrineau and Cynthia Watros.

This is what Michelle Rodríguez looked like in Lost.

lost or Lost, was the successful American series of the mysterious island and, after spending some time, decided to receive the actress again Michelle Rodriguezwhose character was Ana Lucía Cortez, who had died of a bullet in the second season.

Currently, the talented actress is 44 years old and, after her time in the successful Fast and Furious saga, she showed that she left behind those years where she only had brushes with the law. With a totally different look, she looks happy and shares it on her social networks.