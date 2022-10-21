Entertainment

The reason why Michelle Rodríguez did not participate more in the Lost series

Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Ana Lucia Cortez (Michelle Rodriguez) and Libby (Cynthia Watros), were the roles of both actresses. Precisely, after the plane crash that triggered the plot of the Lost series (lost), the American actress did not participate more for a reason and the fans began to speculate why, until she herself came out to speak.

Why Michelle Rodríguez was no longer seen on Lost

At the time, Michelle Rodriguez, on ABC’s Good Morning America, denied any suggestion that his character’s death was a punishment for his behavior outside of work. “No, no, no, not at all,” she said at that time the young woman who was 27 years old. Likewise, she assured that her participation was always planned to last only one year and, consequently, her departure “was planned from the beginning.”

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Justin Timberlake reveals that one of his former conquests is none other than a Spice Girls

2 mins ago

These are the children’s movies that will make you tear up

11 mins ago

Netflix: rapper Cardi B confirms her arrival in You season 4!

13 mins ago

From scratch, what it’s about: what you need to know about the Netflix series From Scratch | Zoe Saldana | nnda nnlt mg | FAME

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button