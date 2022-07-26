Entertainment

The reason why Michelle Rodríguez did not participate more in the Lost series

Ana Lucia Cortez (Michelle Rodriguez) and Libby (Cynthia Watros), were the roles of both actresses. Precisely, after the plane crash that triggered the plot of the Lost series (lost), the American actress did not participate more for a reason and the fans began to speculate why, until she herself came out to speak.

Why Michelle Rodríguez was no longer seen on Lost

At the time, Michelle Rodriguez, on ABC’s Good Morning America, denied any suggestion that his character’s death was a punishment for his behavior away from work. “No, no, no, not at all,” she said at that time the young woman who was 27 years old. Likewise, she assured that her participation was always planned to last only one year and, consequently, her departure “was planned from the beginning.”

