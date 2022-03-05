The reason why New York City changes stadium against Communications

On the eve of the duel between New York City and Communications, the MLS team was forced to change stadiums.

After having achieved the history of qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Concachampions 2022 after eliminating Colorado Rapids, Communications begins to visualize his crossing against New York City. The MLS team is coming off beating Costa Rica’s Santos de Guápiles 6-0 on aggregate.

The North American group had made a home at the Bank Of America stadium in Los Angeles, California, against the Costa Ricans. Something strange because in the American league they use the Yankee Stadium, located in his city and with all his people who support him in each match.

For the return match against Communications, NY City will change its venue and host the chapines at Pratt & Whitney Stadium, a stadium located in the state of Connecticut. Again they modify it again, but not by its own decision but by obligation of the Confederation.

Why won’t New York City be able to host their stadium against Communications?

The stadium they use as their home corresponds to the baseball team, the New York Yankees, and Concacaf decided not to approve it for the Concachampions because it is not a soccer field. They also turned down the chance to play City Field for the MLB Mets for the same reason.

The other option that was wanted to handle is that of the classic rival, New York Red Bulls, but it is not available. Anyway, the Pratt & Whitney Stadium in Connecticut is located a few hours away from where the Citizens is local and the United States men’s and women’s teams usually play there.