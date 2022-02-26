The reason why Nicolás Castillo left Club Necaxa is revealed

One of the most unfortunate cases that have passed through the America club It’s of Nicholas Castilloa striker who had already had a great performance in the MX League with the National University Clubin addition to having a past in the Old continent with the benfica. However, his return to the Mexican Soccer was disappointing with Eaglesfailing to make the expected difference due to health issues.

At the beginning of the semester, Nicholas Castillo it came out of Coapa to get to Club Necaxa in an opportunity within the MX League, where it was thought that he could see minutes again, but he only participated 56 minutes in two games. On the same day today it was announced that the Ray they discharged him, and the journalist from Aztec TVDavid Medrano, announced during the broadcast of the match between Necaxa and the Lion Club the reasons for your departure.

The reason that Nicolás Castillo left Necaxa

Apparently the health of Nico Castillo is not one hundred percent, and could not withstand the physical loads required by this new coaching staff Jaime Lozano. Medrano mentioned that the Chilean striker He tried to make an effort, but he only ended up swollen the leg where he had his previous problem, for which they preferred to thank him and recommend him to go to a less exhausting league. It should be noted that Paul Guede yes, he had considered it, but his dismissal also triggered the end of Castle with those of Aguascalientes.