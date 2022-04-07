The reason why Return To Monkey Island is the bombshell of the year

There are days when words do not do justice to the greatness of the moment. Days when the only important thing is the infinite joy that this blessed form of electronic entertainment sometimes makes us feel. Nine words were enough to put a huge smile of joy on our faces, and for a moment they have made us forget the unfortunate situation that we are experiencing in recent times. Nine words that have taken us back to better times, to our childhoods, adolescence, naive and happy times. Nine words that have raised a huge cloud of dust on social networks and media of a very diverse nature, which have once again made a trending topic of a way of understanding the video game that according to several enlightened people has been dead for years and does not arouse the slightest interest in the general public . Nine words that many and many of us have been waiting to hear for a whopping 31 years.

nine words: Return To Monkey Island: A Game By Ron Gilbert, and the world imploded. Because not only does one of the largest and most influential video game sagas in history return in style, it does so hand in hand with its creator, again after three irregular installments conceived without the baton of the genius.

Return of Ron Gilbert

A genius who managed to convince the good people of Lucas to let him carry out his personal projects between video games and video games of the company’s large film licenses, an objective to which they had to dedicate their professional work in it. a genius who after falling in love with Roberta and Ken Williams’ King’s Quest Playing it one Christmas at his cousin’s house, he decided to replace that archaic system with a text parser for something much more intuitive and dynamic. A genius whose passion for horror and series B movies led us to visit a truly “manic” mansion. A genius whose love for a certain pirate attraction and a certain novel made our new and irresistible yearning to become brave buccaneers.

Perhaps the youngest of the place will be surprised by all this excitement, joy and excessive celebration around the announcement of a new game of a saga without excessive presence in the daily news of the sector. To understand the reason for such revelry, let’s look back at the already distant October 1990. Something that today will be incomprehensible for many, to be able to enjoy that new game that we had fallen in love with due to the spectacular cover of its enormous box, we had to previously pass a small history exam using a strange cardboard wheel with drawings.

After that, we were presented with a logo that is indelible history of the medium, which gave way to the imposing silhouette of a mysterious island wildly silhouetted against the blackness of the Caribbean night. After being informed of the name of such an exotic location, Isla Melée, the title of the adventure appeared and sounded a melody that would accompany us for the rest of our lives and that we would hum countless times in the future (even despite not being the lucky ones with a sound card and having to enjoy the melody through the beeps of our PC’s internal speaker).

The beginning of a video game icon

And then the names of the scoundrels who had perpetrated that genius began to parade across the screen, such as Ron Gilbert, Tim Schafer, Dave Grossman, Steve Purcell, Mark Ferrari or Michael Land, almost nothing on the set. That’s how scandalous was the unrepeatable hotbed of talent that was the LucasFilm Games of the time. And then, faded to black, and on a watchtower on top of the island, we see a lanky young man appear, who probably without being fully aware of it, blurts out one of the most iconic phrases in the history of the medium. “My name is Guybrush Threepwood, and I want to be a pirate! “

Nothing was ever the same again. Because after meeting that unforgettable character with an unpronounceable name, we share the greatest of adventures. We passed three implausible tests to be able to become pirates (in the order we wanted and in a totally free way exploring to our liking!), we discovered that indeed our tongue was sharper than the sharpest of swords (although the technique was not as effective implementation at recess against the school bully…), we recruit our own pirate crew to face off against

a terrible specter and discover strange uses for a rubber chicken.

A revolution in the genre

The Secret Of Monkey Island definitively proved that the video game sector had a complex way of narrate great adventures, using a language and form of expression inherent and characteristic of this form of art, and we have never seen video games in the same way again. Coming from the characters that had created it, his crazy and totally overflowing sense of humor ended up shaping the personality of the saga and along with his many other benefits turned that video game into a cult work that would mark the course of the sector in the coming years.

Because yes, dear constant reader, although you may not believe it, the graphic adventure became the queen of the roost in the world of PC video games, and the mortal envy of console players, who had to settle for a disfigured version of Maniac Mansion shamefully censored. few games have been so influential and important in the history of the sector like the first adventure of the good Guybrush.

As we have already mentioned, all this excitement does not come only from being able to enjoy a new chapter in the saga. Having Ron Gilbert behind makes expectations skyrocket to infinity. Curse of Monkey Island (1997), Escape From Monkey Island (2000), and Tales of Monkey Island (2009) were not Gilbert’s work (although he did contribute slightly to the latter), and to a certain extent fall short of the first two. (although they are much better than the general opinion usually says about them (well, maybe not Escape…). Gilbert abandoned Lucas’s ship after Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge in 1991, and we long-suffering fans of the genre had been 31 years waiting for this moment. A moment that after the acquisition of Lucas by Disney seemed more distant and improbable than ever. But lo and behold, after not losing faith (completely…) in 31 long yearsRon Gilbert is once again our master of ceremonies in a new pirate coming-out on Monkey Island.

In good company

But not only that. The brief trailer shown, despite not being just illustrative of what the title is going to offer, has given us quite a few joys: we had already seen it in that also highly anticipated new Indy game, but that Lucasfilm Games logo evokes countless good memories and it is a joy to have it again on our screens. More: Gilbert doesn’t come back alone. The great Dave Grossman joins the crew again co-designing and co-writing the title alongside Ron. Michael Land, Peter McConnel and Clint Bajakian return to handle the music once again. To top it off, the great Dominic Armato returns to voice our favorite buccaneer, a Guybrush Threepwood who stole our hearts more than 30 years ago. Another great, David Fox, is also part of the project.

And although it has nothing to do with the classical era, having Return Digital behind it, probably the independent editor with the best clinical eye in the panorama, is a guarantee of quality. And all this, with a date, 2022, this year. Two years the team has been working in the strictest secrecy on this highly anticipated title.

In 2017, just 5 years ago, Ron Gilbert showed us that he is still in the best shape with the exceptional Thimbleweed Park, a magnificent graphic adventure that tries to evoke the classic spirit of the genre and the best Lucas, and succeeds with flying colors. So what can we expect from Gilbert’s new Monkey Island? In this blog post from 2013, Gilbert gives us a few clues. The most important, already in 2013 he stated that at that time the new Monkey Island that he would make in the hypothetical case of launching it would not be the one that he would have made in 1992, since he was not the same person as then.

More things: I would bet on a retro pixel art graphic style but with all the technical advances available today. Very important, it would eliminate the verbs in pursuit of a more agile control system. It would be a hardcore graphic adventure, for the experienced player of the genre, with its traffic jams, its moments of frustration but with logical puzzles that leave a trace of satisfaction when solving them. He also talks about rebuilding the legendary SCUMM engine, whose more classic version gave such good results at Thimbleweed Park. And for Mr. Gilbert, there are only Monkey Island 1 and 2, which does not exclude that he can borrow ideas and characters from the other titles.

For all this and much more, yes, this excessive revelry is more than justified. Few titles have been so desired and demanded by players from half the world in the history of the medium. Half Life 3? We can’t think of many more at this level. The feeling is that of being witnesses of a historic moment, a milestone for this form of entertainment and art that has the wonderful quality of giving us the greatest joy when we least expect it.

The wait has been long, painful. While we suffered it, we have seen countless attempts to bury the genre and leave it for dead, we have seen it fall and return almost with the force of yesteryear. But today is a day of celebration, a holiday, perhaps the most important day of the last 30 years for those of us who love a genre with a background and a history like no other in the video game world. So that, let’s raise our glasses to overflowing with good GROG and shout to the four winds our immense joy. Because also, in case there are few

joys, surely the thing will not be painful for our pockets, because the most important lesson to be learned from all this was made very clear to us by our pastor Ron Gilbert 32 years ago: “Never pay more than 20 bucks for a video game”.