The reason why Romell Quioto could not play against Cruz Azul in the Concachampions

Honduran forward Romell Quioto has been the great absence in the MLS CF Montreal for the game against Cruz Azul in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League.

‘El Romántico’ has not been able to play against the Mexican team at the Azteca stadium after his great performance in the tie against Santos Laguna, in which he scored a goal and gave an assist to advance to the next round of the Concachampions.

Quioto has been dropped because in the duels against the Laguneros he received a yellow card in the first leg and another in the second leg, for which he received a one-game suspension sanction, according to the rules of the Concacaf tournament.