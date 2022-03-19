The reason why Sandra Bullock will leave the cinema for a while

Renowned Hollywood actress Sandra Bullockfamous for her performances in films such as “Miss Congeniality”, “Bird Box” or the recent “Unforgivable”, announced that she will leave the cinema for a while to dedicate herself to another task.

On the occasion of the promotion of his film “The Lost City”, Bullock appeared in New York and announced the news of his retirement, which left the audience speechless.

According to the winner of the Oscar for best actress for her leading role in “The blind side”, the decision is temporary and is due to the fact that she wants to dedicate herself fully to the motherhood of her two children, Louis, eleven years old, and Laila, eight, whose upbringing she shares with her partner, the photographer Bryan Randall.

At 57, the celebrity said: “I’m going to take some time to be a mom”, before a question and answer session with his fans at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas, before returning home.

In 2010, Sandra, after separating from jesse jamesadopted Louis, who had just turned one, and five years later, she was so happy in her role as a mother that she decided to adopt a girl named Laila, who was living in foster care.

“I’ll be back, I don’t know when. Probably when (my children) are teenagers of 16 or 17 years old, “explained the Hollywood actress, who, however, still has dreams to fulfill in the cinema and would like to tackle other projects “when she finishes being a mother.”

In dialogue with the medium Entertainment Tonight, the actress delved into this new stage that begins in her life, saying that she needs to be “in the place that makes me happiest.”

In this sense, he explained that, having taken his work so seriously, his workday has always been 24/7. Therefore, he has decided to stop and take this break because “I just want to be with my children and my family 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

His agenda, from now on, will be focused on “taking care of all your needs” and “your social calendar”.

The celebrity met her partner when she hired him as a photographer on her son’s birthday, and today she affirms with determination that he is the love of her life, with whom she has formed a happy family, which in addition to Louis and Laila, includes a daughter his, Skylar, born from a previous relationship.