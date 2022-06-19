The reason why Scarlett Johansson does not want to have networks

Scarlett Johansson 37 years old, she is one of the most beautiful actresses in the world, since she has performed several roles, the cinema where she has marked several generations with her roles, so millions want to know more about this beautiful woman, who has caused controversial for a powerful reason.

And it is that if you want to see any Instagram story of Scarlett Johansson or any publication, we are sorry to tell you that she does not have any social network and is not willing to create one at the moment, because when she was just beginning to form in the world of performance such tools were just beginning to emerge.

“I’ve never had any social networks, so I don’t know if I’m missing something fun. I was almost formed when this phenomenon started so I don’t have the brain capacity for this,” he said in an interview for LADbible a while back, where he also played another important point.

For the Avengers actress it is very surprising that her other fellow actors have a social network and share where they are or what they are going to have dinner, so she made it clear that she loves her privacy above all things, in addition the artist said that to Although these applications are sources of information, he prefers to communicate by other means.

“It really is worth admiring so much beauty and intelligence in a single woman. Scarlett Johansson beautiful lady”, “I think that if Scarlett had social networks she would be very famous. Her fan account only already has about 349 thousand followers and a band of likes and if you put her name in a hashtag, it appears to you”, “Obviously Scarlett Johannson is the most beautiful and sexiest woman on the planet and she is also perfect as a person too”, write the networks.

It is worth mentioning that this beautiful woman is one of the few women in the international film industry who has taken care of both her personal and professional life, that is, she has never gotten into trouble and that is something that her followers have admired for years, just in case. That was not enough, she always falls in love with that natural beauty that only she can take on.