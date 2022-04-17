The reason why Selena Gomez’s life has changed “completely”

Selena Gomez (29) may well be one of the most followed public personalities on social media on the entire planet, but nevertheless he doesn’t care what happens on the Internet and delegates everything related to the management of his profiles to his team. So, no, Serena is not the one who publishes those posts that her fans crave so much.

“I haven’t been on the internet in four and a half years. It has changed my life completely,” says the artist on ‘Good Morning America’, who gave an interview to the ABC program to talk about Wondermind, her new project, which is nothing more than a website that offers a collection of resources of mental health.

And that is precisely the reason why Selena Gomez is not directly active on social media. “I am happierI am more present, I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal ”, confessed the singer, who relies on her team to publish content, although she supervises it in person.

“I can’t believe I’m where I am mentally for having taken the necessary steps to get away from that… because it’s not normal,” he said about the public scrutiny to which he has been subjected for much of his life, something that did not help him deal with anxiety and his disorder. bipolar.

It is not the first time that Selena Gomez has spoken about her mental health problems or her reluctance to expose herself publicly, but it seems clear that she is doing well with her current plan and that her priorities are clear. “If I have to be known for something, I hope it is simply for the way i care about people”, settles the artist.