The reason why several stars of Euphoria were canceled in the networks

Recently, it was confirmed that the actress Barbie Ferreira, who plays Katherine Hernández, would leave the series “euphoria”. After much speculation about the future of HBO Max production, several members of the cast were canceled on social media. We tell you the common reasons.

It all started because netizens noticed some situations within the cast of euphoria. Apparently, among all the stars in her cast, the first to be canceled was the actress sydney sweeneywho plays Cassie Howard on the series.

It seems that She was accused of being a racist because her father supports former US President Donald Trump.. Everything would have started after the conservative ideology, which was evidenced by a photo that he published on his networks for his mother’s birthday.

In turn, she was not the only one. They would also have canceled the social networks to barbie ferrera. The same fans of euphoria They remembered that, long ago, when she was not an actress and famous, made racist comments.

The actress was not spared either. hunter shafer, who plays Jules Vaughn. Presumably, I would have given it a “like” and even commented on a post where non-binary people were blamed for the discrimination experienced by trans people.

All of them were coincidentally the stars of euphoria that were canceled in social networks. On her part, in this situation, the actress Sydney did not want to remain silent and she shared a post on her Instagram account pointing out that she could not believe that she was “cancelled” because of an innocent image of her with her family.

Some of the Euphoria stars who were canceled on social media.

In addition, she also mentioned that she could not believe that she would be politicized when she simply limited herself to sharing a moment with her loved ones. Meanwhile, as expected, there were those who defended her against her accusations, ensuring that it is not her fault that her family is conservative and supports Donald Trump.

Zendaya was saved

Among various reactions and comments, one of them was: “The Sydney thing doesn’t make sense, she doesn’t represent her family” and others “Imagine if they cancel me because of my family’s ideologies, chale”, “If we canceled people because of the ideologies of their families, since they are very secretive in the whole world”.

Likewise, it should be noted that, at least so far, the only ones in the cast of “euphoria” that have been saved from being canceled in the social networks have been Zendaya (Rue Bennett), Maude Apatow (Lexi Howard) and alexa demie (Madeline Perez).

