Entertainment

The reason why several stars of Euphoria were canceled in the networks

Photo of James James26 mins ago
0 23 2 minutes read

Recently, it was confirmed that the actress Barbie Ferreira, who plays Katherine Hernández, would leave the series “euphoria”. After much speculation about the future of HBO Max production, several members of the cast were canceled on social media. We tell you the common reasons.

It all started because netizens noticed some situations within the cast of euphoria. Apparently, among all the stars in her cast, the first to be canceled was the actress sydney sweeneywho plays Cassie Howard on the series.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James26 mins ago
0 23 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Premieres on platforms: Netflix, Disney +, Movistar Plus + and Prime Video

4 mins ago

7 films of which you surely remember the protagonist, but not the story they tell | Entertainment

14 mins ago

Denzel Washington reveals what we always suspected about his feud with Ellen Pompeo

37 mins ago

All the times Kris Jenner, 66, paired with her daughters including Kylie and Khloe Kardashian

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button