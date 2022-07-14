The reason why Shiloh Jolie-Pitt rebelled against Angelina Jolie

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt It is not easy for her because she is the daughter of two world-renowned stars as they are Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt. If we add to this that she is a teenager who wants to live her life in the most normal way possible, the situation becomes even more complicated.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt lives daily the routine of constant public scrutiny, like his 5 brothers. The 16-year-old girl became the most popular of her siblings. First because she began to dress as a man and ask to be called John.

In addition, a series of videos have recently gone viral in which Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shows all his talent for dancing, making it clear that the same artistic blood runs through his veins as Angelina Jolie.

Recently, the demand for Brad Pitt a Angelina Jolie because the actress sold French vineyards without the consent of the actor. Some media reported that Shiloh He decided to get involved in his parents’ dispute and took sides in favor of Brad Pitt.

Related news

apparently to Shiloh Jolie-Pitt He did not like what his mother did at all and chose to side with his father, as he did in 2016, when the mediatic couple’s marriage ended.

This is not at all strange since she is the only one of the six children who still maintains a relationship with her father, since the others have chosen to be on Angelina’s side, generating some discrepancies in the family bond.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!