The reason why Sienna Miller broke down in tears when she filmed this scene with Ben Affleck

Many film critics say that Ben Affleck is one of the most talented actors of his generation, but they also confirm that he is one of the most conflictive actors, and this is because the protagonist of “Gone Girl” has a very strong personality.

The fact that Ben Affleck be considered a person of character and strong personality is due to a series of complaints that Jennifer Lopez’s partner has received in recent years. For example, the actress Sienna Miller came out crying from the filming of a scene she did with Affleck.

This situation was experienced during the filming of the movie “Live By Night”, which premiered in 2006. This film was directed, produced, written and starred by Ben Affleck. In addition to Sienna Miller, the cast also included Elle Fanning, Brendan Gleeson, Zoe Saldaña and Chris Messina.

Why did Sienna Miller leave the filming of “Live By Night” crying?

Sienna Miller He shared many intimate scenes with Ben Affleck, who played Joe Coughlin, a mobster. “Ben Affleck is like my brother. I have never laughed so much in my entire life. We couldn’t be less attracted to each other, which doesn’t sound so great when you’re supposed to be playing lovers. We had zero chemistry,” Sienna Miller said.

This situation caused Sienna Miller frustration, and for that reason the actress came out crying after shooting several scenes. Also, as if all this were not enough, Ben Affleck and Sienna Miller had to spend 9 hours filming a romantic scene and this distressed the actress, and she was again involved in a sea of ​​tears.

What is “Live By Night” about?

The film starring Ben Affleck and Sienna Miller follows the story of Joe Coughlin, a gangster who smuggles alcohol during Prohibition in the United States in the 1920s. However, Joe’s ambition leads him to steal the money and the mistress of a mafia boss, unleashing a war that even he himself can’t stop.

