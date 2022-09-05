The reason why Taylor Swift was rejected to participate in ‘Twilight’

This is not the only revelation that has been made recently of the saga, a few months ago, the director of the first of the films, Catherine Hardwickerecalled some interesting anecdotes from both the preparations for the film and its shooting as it passed through the podcast Big Hit Showrevealing for example that Robert Pattinson made clear from her first audition the great attraction she felt for her partner Kristen Stewartwith whom he later began a romantic relationship.

The third part of the Twilight saga, Eclipse, obtained eight nominations for the best film awards given by the well-known television channel.

(Special)



The filmmaker said that the rehearsals for the couple’s first kiss in the plot took place in her own bed and that she recorded everything with a home video camera. “There was great chemistry between them. They did the kiss scene and Rob fell to the ground with excitement. I told him to calm down a bit,” she recounted.

At that time, the British interpreter was 21 years old and the co-star of the film, only 17. The filmmaker herself now admitted that at that time, 2008, she was greatly concerned that the couple in the plot would end up becoming a real one, due to the possible legal consequences of an affair.