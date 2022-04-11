The reason why the outburst of anger between Chivas players broke out

The claims continued in the locker room although everything was fixed and Chivas’s practice on Sunday flowed smoothly.

Know why a lawsuit broke out on the Chivas bench!

For: Fernando Vazquez APR. 10. 2022

According to Erick López, a reporter for TUDNit all started when Alexis Vega he is fouled in the final seconds of the match and moments before Toluca’s goal.

In that action, Briseño asked Vega to take time both to recover from the foul and to take the ball away from the Guadalajara goal, in addition to other Atletico elements on the field, something that ultimately did not happen since the goal fell almost immediately from leonardo fernandez.

The scarlet annotation bothered Briseño who turned to the bench as a sign of disappointment and that his fear was confirmed, in addition to claiming the elements. on the court, given this, Huerta went out to ask “Pollo” not to claim his teammates anymore. The atmosphere began to light up as a result of this and seemed to get bigger with the match over.

The confrontation continued in the locker room and even the exchange of words was hot; however, the players involved, along with the coaching and management staff, closed ranks and shook hands in peace.