The reason why the signing of Mbappé for Barça failed, revealed

Kylian Mbappé is one of the names of the moment. As happened last year at the Camp Nou against FC Barcelona (with a ‘hat-trick’ and recital against the Catalan team), the Frenchman is being key in the knockout stages of the Champions League for PSG, this time against the real Madrid. ‘Donatello’ was decisive in the first leg clash and has positioned himself as the great protagonist of the tie.

In the midst of all this, the French attacker is in the process of deciding his future: can extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain for one or two years and become the highest paid player in the world (ahead of Messi or Neymar Jr) or fulfill his childhood dream of playing for Real Madrid who is awaiting his final decision to finalize the transfer as a free agent.

The truth is that in the midst of all the ‘serial soap opera’ about the future of Mbappé, details have been uncovered regarding what the race may have been of the attacker a few years ago, when in 2017 he was still at Monaco and had endless offers on the table, including those from PSG, Real Madrid and an FC Barcelona that came to test his transfer on that occasion.

‘SPORT’ has now recalled the reason why Mbappé’s transfer to the Camp Nou was thwarted at that time. Kylian’s father, Wilfred Mbappé, commented in 2017: “I am from Barça but my son Kylian is from Madrid. If he goes to Barça now, he can never end up playing for Madrid. If he goes to another club, he can always end up going to Madrid”.

Real Madrid can ‘tie’ Mbappé

The paths of Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappé seem to be destined to cross. The Paris Saint-Germain attacker eHe is in the last six months of his contract and, although he will make the final decision about his future when the season endsaims to change the air, with the White House patiently waiting to get his services after, at least, five years dreaming of his signing.

Madrid will specify, except for surprise, a signing that it has been pursuing since 2017, when the French precisely signed for PSG. Last summer, the Madridistas offered up to 200 million euros for the player, but Paris (or Qatar) flatly refused… Despite the fact that this year he will leave without leaving a euro in the club’s coffers.