The reason why the Vergara family did not allow the return of Matías Almeyda

Chivas fans maintained the illusion that Matías Almeyda could return to the bench rojiblanco soon due to the lack of positive results and his recent departure from the San José Earthquakes bench; However, the owners of Guadalajara did not agree to consider him among the candidates.

The TV Azteca commentator, David Medrano, revealed the details for which the children of Jorge Vergara preferred to pass by before the possibility of returning the Argentine strategist to the Guadalajara bench, where the discussion with Amaury would not be the reason.

“In the Vergara family they do not forgive Matías Almeyda for some attitudes. Beyond the lawsuit that Matías had with Amaury, which was in the end an argument between someone who overdid it at some point, but The other thing was that it was very recorded that in the last two games of the Concachampions, Semifinal and Final, it was that they were not paid the title prize.

“In the warm-up of both games, Guadalajara did not do it with the official shirt. T-shirts were sent to be made without an advertising brand and with those he did the warm-up, causing them a broncononón with Puma: ‘I’m paying you fortunes and you warm up with a t-shirt because they’re angry‘. They have not forgiven Almeyda for that,” the journalist concluded.

What happened in that 2018?

Matías Almeyda supported the players during their demonstration because the board, which was going through a severe economic crisis, had not complied with the payment of theThe prizes for achieving the League and Cup double, so they protested with white shirts, causing the annoyance of the directors of the Guadalajara squad.

