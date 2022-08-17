The reason why Tom Holland has left social networks.

The actor of the Spider-Man saga spoke about the effect that the Internet has had on his mental health

Tom Holland He has abandoned social networks. On August 14, the actor of the saga spider-man posted a video on Instagram in which he explained the reasons behind this decision.

“I’ve taken a break from social media for my mental health because I think Instagram Y Twitter they are over-stimulating and overwhelming. I’ve been stuck in a spiral where I read things about myself on the internet and ultimately it’s very detrimental to my state of mind. I have decided to take a step back and delete the application,” he confessed in the clip.

The actor took advantage of the video to talk about Stem4, a nonprofit organization that fights to improve the mental health of adolescents. “There is terrible stigma against mental health And I know asking for help is nothing to be ashamed of, but it’s easier said than done,” she claimed. “Thanks for listening, I’m going to disappear from Instagram again. Thank you for your love and support, I love you,” concluded the artist.

reactions to the video

Holland’s publication has already exceeded 21 million views and seven million likes. In addition, it has been filled with comments of support. “I love you, to”, public Justin Bieber.

“I love you so much, take your time,” “I love you and I totally understand how social media affects mental health,” or “We get it, but we’re going to miss you” are some of the comments of support that can be read in the publication.

This is your next project

After his appearance in UnchartedTom Holland already has a project on the horizon. The British participate in The Crowded Roomseries of AppleTV+. In production share plans with Will Chase, Thomas Sadoski, Sam Vartholomeos, Laila Robins, levon hawke, Henry Zaga, Henry Eikenberry, amanda seyfried Y Emmy Rossumamong other actors.

“The Crowded Room is an anthology series that will explore inspiring stories of those who have battled mental illness and learned to live successfully with it,” says dead linerevealing that the first season feature 10 episodes.