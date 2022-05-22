The reason why Val Kilmer appears so little in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

ANDhe classic ‘Top Gun’ returns to the screens after 36 years of its premiere, I will do it with the film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. In it to be obviously Tom Cruise as the protagonist, but he will not do it alone, he will also participate ValKilmer, what to interpret Tom “Iceman” Kazansky his enemy in the plot.

The reunion between Maverick and Iceman It is one of the points that most excites fans. no one expected that Kilmer was in the movie, since he lost his voice due to surgery for throat cancer.

‘Top Gun’ catapulted Val Kilmer to fame

the actor of 62 years old owes much of its fame to ‘Top Gun’when I rolled it in 1986 rose to stardom and became one of the most attractive men in Hollywooddating as a couple Cher, Cindy Crawford or Angelina Jolie.

But Kilmer he also had problems and gained a reputation as an actor who was difficult to work with on set. All this was coupled with financial problems and throat cancer, causing him not to have another leading role as in ‘Top Gun’. But now he can act again thanks to the artificial voice that allows him to speak.

Producers didn’t want Kilmer in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

But the producers do not see with good eyes that Iceman return to the project in the new film. The actor had to insist on the idea that the film would not be the same without his character. “Tom was Maverick, but Maverick’s nemesis was Iceman. The two went together like salt and pepper,” he explained. Kilmer. Very different attitude from when I accepted the role in 1986. Kilmer I agreed to do the first film because I had a contract with the studio, and oh, with 26 years old, Val had only appeared in two comedies, “Top Secret!” and “Real Genius”.

“Tom refrained from our revelry, for good reason. From day one he focused on a single goal: to become the greatest action hero in movie history,” said Kilmer. Although the actor did not know it, this role changed his career and his phrase, “you can be my wingman at any time”, is part of pop culture. Although ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ do not have so much prominence, Kilmer is delighted to play again Iceman.