The reason why you shouldn’t open your select chests in patch 12.6

With the patch 12.6, Riot Games said goodbye to the prestige points that had been with us for so many years. In exchange for this, the company welcomed the mythical essence shop. That is, it introduced a new currency so that players have new methods of getting hold of those skins Prestige how exclusive they are within the video game.

A) Yes, the current version started this whole new process. Mind you, he just added the Phase 1, which activated Mythic Essences, the Mythic Store, Salvaged Prestige Skins, and Mythic Themes, as well as a drop and change exclusivity. This first phase will soon be over and we will welcome a newwhich will bring more changes to the game.

Why shouldn’t you open League’s select chests in patch 12.6?

Patch 12.7 will mark the start of Phase 2 in this revamp of the mythic store. During this new phase, the improvements to the prestige aspects will start. Another change will come with the select goalsthat is, goals made up of rewards that can be claimed countless times as long as we open select chests.

Riot Games will take into account all LoL Select Chests regardless of where they are earned, from quest rewards to purchases from the MOBA’s own store. From the developer they have raised the following rewards:

5 select chests : 5 mythic essences and one skin shard of any level.

: 5 mythic essences and one skin shard of any level. 10 select chests : 5 Mythic Essences.

: 5 Mythic Essences. 15 select chests : 5 Mythic Essences and a Skin Shard over 975 RP.

: 5 Mythic Essences and a Skin Shard over 975 RP. 20 select chests : 5 Mythic Essences.

: 5 Mythic Essences. 25 select chests: 5 Mythic Essences and a Skin Shard for 1350 RP.

With this in mind, you now know the reason why you should wait until the version 12.7 to open your select chests instead of during this 12.6 patch.

More in our section League of Legends.