the reason why Zendaya and Gal Gadot were named in the trial

the judgment of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues in the Virginia court, and more and more famous names are coming to the fore, for different reasons.

Kate Moss, Jason Momoa, James Franco, and Elon Musk, are just some of the names that have been mentioned in court because they have had some relationship with what

And recently other names of celebrities sounded during the trial, that of Zendaya, Gal Gadot, and Ana de Armas, but many wonder why, because these actresses have not had any kind of relationship with the actors.

Why Zendaya and Gal Gadot were named in trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The names of these three famous and successful actresses were mentioned due to the entertainment consultant, Kathryn Arnold.

And it is that he assured that e Amber Heard could enjoy a career full of successes like Zendaya, Ana, and Gal Gadot, if it weren’t for the “smear campaign” that according to her the team of Johnny Depp.

“If you look at the dates that the Waldman releases came out, and if you look at what Amber Heard’s career was like before those releases, it’s very clear that you can make that correlation. It would have been perfectly reasonable to believe that her career would have been heading in a similar direction to these actors were it not for the allegations of cheating.”Arnold said during the trial.

However, Johnny’s team explained that “Amber Heard’s career at that time had nothing to do with that of the stars mentioned.”